“A bit of an unknown quantity” – Bristol City linked with out-of-contract player: The verdict

Bristol City, Reading, and Sheffield United are all reportedly keen on Arouca goalkeeper Victor Braga.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and, according to the Mail Online, the Championship trio are interested.

But would he be a good signing for City? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

Braga would bring a lot of experience to the Bristol City squad at 30-years old.

The keeper is well travelled and has moved around the Brazilian divisions a lot over the years before moving to Portugal.

They face strong competition to earn his signature, which bodes well for his talent that he is so sought after.

Braga is also out of contract this summer, which makes the deal quite economically enticing for a side like Bristol City.

This would be a good addition to the squad if the Robins could pull off the deal.

Adam Jones

It depends on Dan Bentley and Max O’Leary’s future as to whether he would be a needed addition at Ashton Gate.

On a free transfer, he could be a good addition with the Robins looking to remain within financial fair play limits.

But at the same time, having three senior goalkeepers on their wage bill won’t be beneficial so one of Bentley or O’Leary will need to go if Braga is to come in.

Braga is a bit of an unknown quantity in England and this is why a move may not be the best for Nigel Pearson’s men, but with a pre-season to adapt to life in England and Championship-quality players, there’s no reason why he can’t be a real success.

At 30, he has plenty of senior experience under his belt which may play in the shot-stopper’s favour.

Billy Mulley

Ultimately, should he arrive at Ashton Gate, Victor Braga would join as an unknown entity, with almost the entirety of his career being played in Portugal thus far.

Playing an integral role in Arouca’s promotion-winning season last time out, Braga kept 15 clean sheets in 28 league outings, conceding a mere 18 goals in the process.

In the higher division, Braga has retained his starting XI status, conceding 27 in 18 games, as Arouca look to avoid the Primeira Liga drop.

With Bristol City the only club in pursuit who are already set to remain in the Championship next season, it would be no surprise to see the Robins try to push this as much as possible.

It would appear that if Braga did arrive at Ashton Gate in the summer, he would look to challenge for regular inclusion and not just play a deputy role to Dan Bentley.