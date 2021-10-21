‘A bit of a worry’ – One of Sheffield United’s big problems under Slavisa Jokanovic outlined

Sheffield United fell to their third defeat in four matches on Tuesday night as they lost at home to Millwall.

The Blades have struggled for consistency under Slavisa Jokanovic so far this season, despite looking as if they had turned a corner after the first international break.

On Tuesday night, they found themselves a goal down inside 11 minutes, with Jed Wallace finding the net with a fortuitous effort from distance.

Billy Sharp netted from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, but Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card early in the second half which disrupted United’s flow.

In stoppage time, Jake Cooper found the net and scored a late winner for Millwall, condemning United to their sixth defeat of the season.

Many predicted the Blades to finish in the promotion places at the start of the season, especially given the quality their squad possesses on paper.

But inconsistency has been their big downfall, and their form was discussed on FLW TV’s Midweek Review show on Thursday morning.

Speaking about the Blades, George Harbey said: “They’ve produced some decent performances at home of late and came from behind to beat Stoke at the weekend, so I think a lot of fans were going into Tuesday night’s game full of confidence and optimism.

“It appears to me that he’s still trying to find his best 11, which is a bit of a worry after 13 games. The 6-2 win over Peterborough they recorded not so long ago, there were six changes from that team compared to Tuesday night’s team.

“There needs to be a sense of real consistency at Bramall Lane. Lys Mousset came on and scored against Stoke and was an unused substitute on Tuesday night.

“They’ve got a very good squad on paper there if you look at the players they’ve got, and some of them have even achieved success with Sheffield United at this level before.

“It just seems as to me that the 4-2-3-1 formation doesn’t suit them. They played a lot of 3-5-2 under Chris Wilder, and it’s a transition they are still getting used to. I don’t think he knows his best 11, which is a concern.”

