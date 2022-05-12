“A bit of a surprise really” – Reading FC fan pundit addresses the expected arrival of 58-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading will be hoping for a productive summer with a lot of continued uncertainty regarding player contracts and recruitment in general.

One intriguing development at the Select Car Leasing Stadium that could play a vital role in both of these issues is the expected appointment of Mark Bowen in an executive role at the club.

As per a report from Berkshire Live, Bowen is expected to re-arrive at Reading, following a relatively unsuccessful stint as manager at AFC Wimbledon.

Speaking about the expected appointment of Bowen in a role that he has previously held at the club before, Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt told FLW: “Mark Bowen, it’s a bit of a surprise really him coming back after being director of football then being manager, then being sacked, and then not wanting to go back to being director of football.

“Now he could be coming back as director of football.

“Look, he’s an experienced guy in this football world that we need.

“I think some fans were hoping for a Brian McDermott type figure but Mark got in Josh Laurent, hopefully, he would know similar players that we can get in, that can do a job, with a point to prove and we can build a club that will certainly keep us up next season.

“That is the realistic aim anyway.”

The verdict

Bowen has certainly succeeded in a similar role prior, so if he is to return, then it can only be deemed as positive news for Reading fans.

As Johnny quite rightly points out, he played a big role in Reading’s swoop for Josh Laurent, with an ability to pick out talent from the lower leagues likely to be called upon again this summer.

With 14 players set to depart this summer, if contracts are not renewed, it could be a summer of rebuild for the Royals, and bringing in a trusted figure like Bowen is certainly understandable.

He has a good track record, experience and the footballing knowledge to justify this expected appointment.