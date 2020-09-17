‘A bit of a strange one’ – Nottingham Forest set to land PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on the signing of Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie.

The Reds sold first-choice right-back Matty Cash to Aston Villa earlier this summer and appears they’re eyeing Christie as a replacement.

According to BBC Nottingham Sport, Forest are close to signing the Fulham defender and the move could be completed by the weekend.

But would that be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I think this is a good signing.

Matty Cash leaving is obviously a blow for Forest this summer, but in Christie, they will be getting an experienced head to come in and do a similar job.

There’s no denying that Christie’s strength is getting forward from right-back, which is exactly the same as Cash.

Cash might have been a little bit more of an attacking threat, but Christie is still a good signing and Forest fans will be satisfied with the signing.

There are a lot of new faces at the City Ground and they need time to gel. Christie will be one of those that requires time, but toward the middle and end of this season, this could look a hugely encouraging piece of business.

George Harbey

This is a bit of a strange one, to be honest.

At first glance, you don’t really feel that Forest need to bring in another right-back despite Cash’s move to Aston Villa.

The Reds have Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson ready to step into the team at any given moment, whilst Jordan Gabriel has looked impressive since being given a chance by Sabri Lamouchi against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and against QPR in the league.

Christie is at a good age, though, and he is a proven Championship player who knows what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League, which would place Forest in good stead as they look to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this season.

He’s a powerful player who likes to bomb forward, but he’s also solid defensively, and I think he’d be a quality replacement for Cash.

He only has one year left on his deal so Forest, presumably, are getting him for a cut-price, which would be a great bit of business by the Reds, for sure.

Jacob Potter

Do they need another defender?

I’m really not sure defenders are what Nottingham Forest need at this moment in time, as they already have some strong options available to them.

Christie is a solid player for the Championship, having played at that level for a number of years in his career with the likes of Fulham, Middlesbrough, and Derby County.

But he’s highly unlikely to be getting regular minutes under his belt with Fulham this season, as they won promotion back into the Premier League.

Therefore I’m not surprised to see him being linked with a move elsewhere before the summer transfer window slams shut in October.

If he can get back to his best, then Nottingham Forest will have real strength in depth in their defensive options this term.