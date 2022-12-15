“A bit of a sideways move” – Sunderland keen on move for Birmingham City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are ready to make a move to sign Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham.

That is as per TEAMtalk, who report that the Black Cats are among sides keen on a move for the young midfielder.

Newcastle and Middlesbrough are also said to be keen on the 17-year-old, who has racked up 15 appearances for the Blues so far in his career.

Other interested sides are said to include Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed the Sunderland links, discussing if it would be a good signing for the Black Cats and/or indeed a good move for the youngster to make.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think you can understand why Sunderland would like this move.

Bellingham is a bright prospect that they could develop and sell on for a much bigger profit down the line and that seems to be the sort of model the club have tried to adopt in recent years.

For the player himself, though, this does seem a bit of a sideways move.

Birmingham are the player’s boyhood club and he is being afforded first team opportunities there this season – what makes Sunderland think he would want to swap that for their club at this moment in time?

For now, I think Bellingham is better off at Birmingham City, to be honest.

James Reeves

This would be an exciting signing for Sunderland.

It is natural that clubs would be interested in Bellingham after the success of his older brother Jude, particularly after the outstanding World Cup campaign he had for England.

Bellingham is only 17 years old, but seems to have a lot of potential and similar to his brother, he has been introduced to the Birmingham first team at a young age.

But a move to Sunderland would seem like a bit of a sideways move, given that the Black Cats are only one point above the Blues in the table.

While admittedly Sunderland do have more potential as club, as things stand right now, it is not a significant career progression.

Birmingham would probably be reluctant to allow one of their prized assets to move to a Championship rival, so this feels unlikely to happen.

Sam Rourke

For Sunderland, it’d be a sensational signing.

However, for Bellingham himself you’d have to argue whether this would be a genuine step-up from where he is right now at Birmingham City.

Expectations are certainly growing that Jude’s younger brother could be the next big thing to emerge from Blues’ academy and his cameos for the first-team have not gone unnoticed.

Much like his brother, he is showing he has all the attributes and qualities to compete at first-team level at such a young age and I’d firmly expect a Premier League or top-flight outfit from Europe to be paying close attention to him.

Borussia Dortmund have been one of the names mentioned in the teams being linked with him, and for me, that looks like a logical potential pathway for Jobe next.