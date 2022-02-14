‘A bit of a panic situation’ – Kevin Phillips issues frank message on Sunderland’s managerial hunt

Alex Neil has been tasked with delivering promotion at Sunderland in what remains of this season after the Scotsman was appointed to succeed Lee Johnson on Friday.

The 40-year-old’s appointment came a couple of days after Roy Keane turned down the role, as per a report from The Athletic, with the 50-year-old seemingly emerging as the prime candidate.

Neil, who has been at the helm of Norwich City and Preston North End, led the former to the Premier League during the 2014/15 season.

The Scotsman, who has been out of work for 11 months after parting company with the Lancashire club, arrives at The Stadium of Light with the immediate pressure of securing promotion.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Fabio Borini? More Less

Speaking to Football Insider about the process of finding Johnson’s successor, Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips said: “I have to be careful what I say but from the outside looking in, it looks a bit of a mess. That is me being honest. It looked like a bit of a panic situation.

Did they put all of their eggs in one basket for someone they thought that they had. In football, you have to have two or three people lined up just in case. I got the impression they did not have that. I hope I am wrong though. I hope that wasn’t the case.

“The way they have announced the new manager has probably surprised and angered a lot of fans. They need to start winning football matches quickly.”

The verdict

Given the size of the club, fans and potential at Sunderland, the vacant managerial role is certainly an attractive one for prospective managers.

This meant that they had a high number of quality candidates in the running for the job, and, although it appears that they were unable to secure their first option, Roy Keane, they have a more than competent manager at the helm in Neil.

The 40-year-old has proven to be an excellent tactician in the division above and should see success at The Stadium of Light.

There is an immediate expectation on his shoulders, however, Neil has the appropriate skillset for the job in the north east.