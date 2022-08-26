“A bit of a mystery to most Blues supporters” – Birmingham City fan pundit gives verdict on 22-year-old’s future at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are known for their impressive academy set-up and one of the youngsters in the side who came through that is Odin Bailey.

The 22-year-old made his first Championship appearance back in the 2019/20 season and went on to play a further five times in the league that season.

However, since then he has hardly featured at Blues and has had loan spells with Forest Green and then Livingston last season where he made 31 league appearances.

It seems the youngster has plenty of potential and is yet to be given a loan move away this season.

However, he doesn’t seem to be in new manager John Eustace’s immediate plans either as he hasn’t made the squad yet this season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland if he thinks the youngster should make a temporary move away again: “I think I speak for all the fans when I talk about Odin Bailey.

“I do think he should be more involved in the first team and I think it’s ridiculous that he doesn’t get more game time. It’s always been a bit of a mystery to most Blues supporters as to why he doesn’t get played more when he probably should and I just don’t think another loan spell is really going to do much for him.

“He’s already had quite a few loan spells out and they’ve all been good experience but it just feels like he should be making that next step up by now and he’s not and he’s not been given the platform or the chance to do so so hopefully that changes this season but I can’t see that happening.”

The Verdict:

Odin Bailey’s situation at Birmingham City does seem to be a bit of an odd one. He is a player with potential and has done well during loan spells away but doesn’t seem to be getting the chance to prove himself at St Andrew’s.

That being said, John Eustace hasn’t been quick to sort him out a loan move away this summer either which would provide him with game time so you have to question what the future looks like for the player.

It would be nice to see the youngster getting a chance around the first team this season but based on the campaign so far, that looks likely and therefore, a loan move would at least keep him playing regular football.