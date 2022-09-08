“A bit of a maverick” – Hull City fan pundit identifies 21-year-old as the youngster he is most excited about at the Tigers

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have a made a very promising start to the Championship season under Shota Arveladze with new additions settling in quickly at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers appear to have an opportunity to finish in the top half this term which would be a clear sign of progress under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

Hull were very busy and ambitious in the summer transfer window and have assembled a deep squad to see them through the campaign, with some precocious younger talents set to pick up regular minutes.

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves selected a 21-year-old as the youngster he is most excited about.

Speaking to Football League World, Northgraves said: “It’d be very easy to say Jacob Greaves again but I suppose the most exciting youngster we’ve got for me would be Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, the young Iranian lad.

“He’s come with a high profile, our owner really wanted him to come here because he’s got such big potential in the game.

“He wants him to realise that potential for us.

“He’s got some flair about him, you can tell he’s one of those players who’s a bit of a maverick, he reminds me of Taarabt in a sense, he’s got this arrogance in his game where he wants to run at people and take them on.

“He’s confident in his own ability, just needs to work on his end product, his crossing and finishing needs working on, but the rest of his game is pretty much there.

“He’s a work in progress, he’s got time on his side, if this lad realises his potential he’ll be one of the best signings we’ve made, bringing in someone relatively unknown from abroad and making them a superstar.”