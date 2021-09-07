‘A bit of a coup’ – What qualities will Pape Souare bring to Charlton Athletic? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic confirmed the signing of 31-year-old Pape Souare yesterday evening.

The left-back joined The Addicks after the expiration of his contract with Ligue 1 club Troyes in the summer and had trained with Crystal Palace’s U23s over the summer.

The Senegalese international also had a trial period with Coventry City, during the summer, but a deal for the experienced full-back failed to materialise.

Souare, who spent five years with Palace in the Premier League, did not make a single appearance for Troyes last season, during a year where they won promotion to France’s top flight.

Here, we take a look at what three of our writers at FLW think Pape Souare can bring to Charlton Athletic…

George Dagless

There are a lot of attributes that Charlton fans will be looking forward to seeing be displayed by Souare in the coming weeks.

The Addicks have had a slowish start to proceedings this season but some late signings in the window and then this arrival should boost confidence that better results are on the horizon.

Indeed, it looks as though Souare is going to be able to sort the left-back issues that the club has had, with him possessing good running power and lots of experience at higher levels in England and in France.

He’s a player that has plenty of quality both in the attacking and defensive sense and we’ll just have to wait and see how quickly he is introduced to the side.

Certainly, you’d say that it wouldn’t be long until he is involved in the starting XI.

Marcus Ally

The first quality is that he can play at left back. Chris Gunter has applied himself admirably out of position in the first four league matches of the season, due to Ben Purrington’s injury, so Pape Souare’s addition is welcome on the depth chart.

Souare’s physical attributes were very impressive at Crystal Palace, his pace and power in the tackle and marauding forward to join in with attacks played a key role in the Eagles consolidating their Premier League status.

Now aged 31, and having not played at all in the 2020/21 season Souare will have to bide his time and prove his fitness before earning a first team opportunity. Therefore, there will be a role for him to play off the pitch initially, an experienced head in what is a youthful squad and one of the only players with top-flight exposure. His knowledge in the dressing room and influence on the younger players could go a long way.

Chris Thorpe

For me this signing is a bit of a coup for Charlton as they have brought in a player who has played internationally.

I would say his main strengths are his pace and crossing ability, but he can be found lacking in one on one defensive situations.

It’s a risk as he hasn’t played a lot of football over the past year but I think he will be more of a back up option for the Addicks.

I can’t see him being there for very long if truth be told and it’ll be interesting to see if he wants to stick around for the long haul.

It just seems like a very quick fix to a problem position.

