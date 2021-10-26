‘A bit of a coup to bring him in’ – Prediction issued on key Sheffield United figure’s long-term future at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to be given a sufficient amount of time to turn things around at Bramall Lane after a mixed start to the 2021/22 season, in a prediction issued by Football League World’s Ben Wignall.

After failing to win any of their opening 17 league games of the 2020/21 season, the Blades fought back admirably to ensure they didn’t finish on the lowest number of points in Premier League history, but were still consigned to relegation and were on the search for a new manager after the departure of Chris Wilder in March of this year.

Officials at Bramall Lane acted quickly at the end of the campaign, with Slavisa Jokanovic being appointed in late May.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False

The 53-year-old is a man who is more than familiar with Championship football, having guided Watford and Fulham to the Premier League in the past and with this and the calibre of his existing squad in South Yorkshire, he was expected to get his current side back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, their inconsistency and early-season form has cast doubt over that despite being many peoples’ favourite for the title, failing to win any of their opening five league matches and currently sit in a very underwhelming 14th position.

Despite the difference between peoples’ expectations of the Blades compared to their actual position though, our journalist Ben Wignall believes the Serbian will be given the time and patience needed to overturn their fortunes.

Speaking on yesterday’s FLW debate show on whether the 53-year-old can get his team promoted at the end of the campaign, he said: “I think he will get a bit of time, it was perhaps a bit of a coup to bring him in.

“He was working in the Middle East, probably on decent money.

“He’s obviously got multiple promotions at this level which makes you think he will figure out the right formula in the end.

“Obviously, the Championship does evolve over the years and it’s maybe not the same Championship that he was managing in, in the past.

“But if you’re a Sheffield United fan, I don’t think you’d swap him for many managers in this league that have got a job.”

In fairness to the Blades, they are currently sitting just three points off the play-offs, not the worst position to be in after such a torrid start to their campaign when they fell into the relegation zone.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE, AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!