“A bit like Amad Diallo” – Tony Mowbray issues message on 20-year-old ahead of Coventry City v Sunderland

Sunderland have been very creative in their recruitment in the last few transfer windows and have been able to improve the squad tenfold.

The Black Cats will not have ruled out a play-off finish this season, but even if they do not finish in the top six they will be in a great position to go again next term.

They have a large number of exciting up and coming wide players compared to most clubs, with Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Isaac Lihadji boasting very high levels of potential.

Lihadji is still settling into his new environment after his late January window move from Lille but Tony Mowbray is very excited about what he can bring.

The 59-year-old was hugely enthusiastic about the French prospect when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “His talent jumps out at you on the training pitch.

“His left foot, his foot hovers over the ball whether he’s going inside or outside, he’ll wait for the defender to move then he’ll flick his leg and he’s away like lightning off a standing start.

“But it’s okay seeing it in possession drills.

“I need to see it in games.

“Hopefully at some stage through the process we all think, a bit like Amad Diallo, he didn’t come in and start from day one because he’s from Manchester United, he had to prove it and show us and do it in training. I think it’s the same with Isaac.

“When the opportunity is there he should play and show us.

“Let’s hope at some stage before the end of the season we all think, did we seriously ever pick a team without Isaac in it because how can you not play that talent because it’s amazing.

“The talent jumps out at you on the training pitch and yet he doesn’t speak the language at all yet.

“I can’t put him out there if he’s not sure whether he has to run back, he has to tuck in.

“And the communication side, the team is more important than the individual.

“But I’m sure we’ll get there, hopefully the talent will be shown to the supporters and hopefully he can impact our team before the season’s end.”

The Verdict

Lihadji may have been brought in with the Black Cats bracing themselves for summer interest in some of their attacking players, or simply with the knowledge that Diallo will be returning to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Mowbray is a far more astute manager when it comes to developing attacking players than he receives credit for, bringing Tyrhys Dolan through at Blackburn Rovers and many others before him, and Lihadji is in good hands to make a sustained step up to first team level in the Championship.

From a player development standpoint, there is an argument that the Black Cats are the most interesting team to watch in the Championship at the moment.