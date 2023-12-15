Highlights Sol Bamba may not be ready for the Sunderland job due to his lack of managerial experience.

Despite his potential, there are more experienced options available for the Black Cats' head coach role.

The Sunderland job is a significant role that comes with high expectations, making it a challenging task for a first-time manager like Bamba.

Carlton Palmer believes that Sol Bamba is not yet ready for the Sunderland job, after he was surprisingly linked with the head coach role.

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Tony Mowbray last Monday, in a move that came as a shock considering the good work he had done at the Stadium of Light over the past 15 months.

Sunderland continue managerial search

Mike Dodds has been in charge on an interim basis since his exit, and the former Birmingham figure has done superbly well with the Black Cats, guiding them to back-to-back wins over promotion hopefuls West Brom and Leeds United.

That has left Sunderland sixth in the Championship, so Mowbray’s successor is likely to inherit a club that is firmly in the mix for promotion this season.

Since his exit, there has been plenty of speculation about who could come in, with Will Still emerging as a favourite in recent days, although talk of the Reims chief arriving has now cooled somewhat.

Sol Bamba considered for Sunderland job

And, Bamba was another name mentioned, with the 38-year-old ready for his first managerial position after calling time on his playing career last year.

Whilst he lacks experience, Bamba was highly regarded during his playing days for his leadership qualities, and he is well thought of in the game as he prepares for the next step.

Plus, he would appear to fit the profile of what Sunderland want, in the sense that he is an up-and-coming boss who will look to improve and develop the current squad.

Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland job is too soon for Sol Bamba

Yet, there’s no denying that there are more experienced options out there, and the Sunderland job is one that is sure to attract plenty of interest given the size and potential of the club.

With that in mind, former England international Palmer told FLW that whilst Bamba is someone with a promising future as a coach, the Black Cats should be looking elsewhere for now.

He said: “I would think given the wealth of talent available at the moment sitting waiting for a job, Sol, with his limited managerial experience, rules him out of this one. He fits the criteria of being young, but for me it’s a bit early in his fledgling coaching career.”

Sunderland job has big expectations

The majority would agree with Palmer’s assessment here, as the Sunderland job is a massive one, and even though they are a club that takes risks, it would be a massive ask for someone to succeed Mowbray in their first managerial role.

Bamba will recognise that, and the likelihood is that he will need to prove himself at a lower level, which he will no doubt be willing to do.

In the meantime, Sunderland are pressing on and speaking to candidates for the position, with Elfsborg chief Jimmy Thelin the latest to be linked.

The Wearside outfit are back in action this weekend against Bristol City at Ashton Gate, with Dodds expected to be in the dugout once more.