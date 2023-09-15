Highlights Sunderland's summer transfer window was overshadowed by difficulty in retaining key players, with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts both causing concern due to their contract situations.

Stewart's prolonged contract negotiations finally led to him leaving for Southampton in a deal worth up to £10m, while Roberts' contract is set to expire next summer.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has questioned Sunderland for reportedly offering Roberts a new three-year deal without a pay rise, suggesting that the winger may choose to leave on a free next summer if terms cannot be agreed.

Much of Sunderland’s summer transfer window was marked by a sincere difficulty to keep their star players at the club.

Of course, the long-standing showdown regarding Ross Stewart’s future at the Stadium of Light had provided real challenges all summer long, with the talisman continuously rebuffing a contract extension as he entered the final year of his former terms.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

The saga came to a head in the dying embers of the window when he finally sought pastures new in the form of Southampton, which has seen Sunderland reportedly pocket an immediate £8m outlay that will rise to £10m with add-ons.

Jack Clarke’s situation with the club had also been speculative amid interest from Burnley, with Vincent Kompany a known admirer of a player who chalked up double digits for both goals and assists across all competitions.

And Patrick Roberts was a similar cause for concern.

A cornerstone of Sunderland’s recent trajectory, Southampton had attempted to initiate a double-raid by lodging a £5m bid for the winger, which later fell through.

But, similarly to Stewart, anxiety has been heightened due to his contract, which, as things stand, is set to expire next summer.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Mackems have since offered Roberts a fresh three-year deal, and while that appears more than logical on the face of it, pundit Carlton Palmer has questioned the terms.

The report claims that the Black Cats have not offered the 26-year-old a pay rise.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer pointed out the flaws in reportedly not offering a player of Roberts’ quality and service an increased salary but warned about making too harsh a judgement without knowing the ins and outs of the situation.

He said: “This is a strange one for me, Patrick Roberts at Sunderland has been offered a new three-year deal with no pay rise.

“The 26-year-old has been integral to Sunderland’s success, I think it’s a bit disrespectful but from the outside looking in, we don’t really know the whole situation.

“We don’t know his salary, if his salary has increased automatically when they were promoted to the Championship in the 2021/22 season, they might feel happy with what they’re paying him.

“Roberts will have no shortage of takers and might decide to sit out on his contract and leave on a free next summer.

“I don’t think Sunderland will let that happen, the likelihood is that if they can’t agree terms, he will leave in the January window.”

Should Sunderland change their Patrick Roberts contract offer?

If the reported update is indeed true, then Palmer is perfectly correct in saying that Sunderland’s proposal is disrespectful/

The winger is among the Championship’s outstanding wide players and will prove especially key this time around following Amad Diallo’s return to Manchester United, while his performances last term have surely warranted a pay rise too.

The difficulty is that if Sunderland are unwilling to offer that then plenty of their Championship rivals, or even teams higher up, will no doubt be keen to tempt the ex-Manchester City prodigy with an increase and that could prove too alluring to turn down from the player’s perspective.

The Black Cats should be looking to do all they can to keep him but it is no secret they're operating under a contract structure and that could be what is stopping them from offer him a pay rise.