‘A bit different, I like it’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as team news for Blackburn clash emerges

Birmingham City have made just the one change to their starting lineup for their away clash at Blackburn Rovers, with Chuks Aneke coming in as a like-for-like replacement for Scott Hogan.

It is presumed the latter is fit considering he takes his place on the bench alongside Lukas Jutkiewicz, leaving Aneke with a great opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.

The other big headline to come from this news is that teenager Jordan James retains his place in the middle of the park alongside Ivan Sunjic, with Ryan Woods returning to the bench as he makes his way back from a suspension.

Riley McGree also keeps his starting in the starting eleven despite being nailed on to return to US-side Charlotte on the expiration of his loan spell in January, with Lee Bowyer prioritising points over the long term.

The Blues will be desperate to bounce back following their stoppage-time concession against Cardiff City last weekend, snatching two points away from them at the very end as they failed to redeem themselves for a poor defensive showing at Millwall in their match prior to their clash with the Bluebirds.

However, they face a daunting task as they take on a high-flying Blackburn side. Tony Mowbray’s men have gone unbeaten in their last six league matches and have kept a clean sheet in their last four, presenting a tough challenge to someone even as experienced as Troy Deeney.

But if anyone can break through their defence, it would be the ex-Watford captain in his current form.

Whether he can be the difference-maker remains to be seen, but we do have the latest reaction from a selection of Birmingham fans to their starting lineup.

Bit different up top but looking forward to seeing it. Interesting that Dean hasn't made the squad at all now Colin is fit comes straight on the bench in his place. Wonder if that's him done here now. No idea where Gardner is. #bcfc https://t.co/wFQHQ73dsp — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) December 18, 2021

Please let this partnership work https://t.co/GGVn30K2Ir — adam sankey (@SankeyAdam) December 18, 2021

Interesting starting XI for Blues today. Great to see @MaximeColin_2 back! No Dean in the squad 👀 Tough game today for sure. A point here will be a great result #bcfc #BLABIR https://t.co/aNP7ey4OWT — Karl Hills (@KarlHills2) December 18, 2021

Colin back in the squad🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/HyYl8qTA56 — Jake (@Jakebcfc_) December 18, 2021

Lump ball to aneke and deeney then. Bowyer masterclass https://t.co/5fUuzCaX5k — Matt Winn (@mattwinn95) December 18, 2021

James keeping his place, deserves to — Russ (@blueruss1875) December 18, 2021

A bit different, I like it. Let’s see. COYB KRO — 𝞙 𝙇 𝓒 (@KLocoBCFC) December 18, 2021