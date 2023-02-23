“A bit cheaper” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to QPR’s Dean Holden approach

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dean Holden was in the running for the Queens Park Rangers job before the West Londoners opted for Gareth Ainsworth from Wycombe Wanderers.

The 43-year-old has largely impressed in the short term since replacing Ben Garner at Charlton Athletic and has been able to re-engage the supporter base to an extent with the club approaching a fourth straight season in League One for the first time in their history.

Holden’s contract currently only running until the end of the season has naturally led to doubts over his future and that situation may have enticed the Rs to make an approach.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit, Ben Fleming, believes that QPR have landed on the rigjt decision despite Holden’s decent start to life in SE7.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “A bit surprised but also not too surprised.

“Obviously, from a financial perspective he’s not got a long contract with us, so if they were looking for something a bit cheaper that works, and he has done good work with us initially on a pretty shoe-string budget and under testing circumstances.

“I can see why, for those cases, he might be appealing.

“I think ultimately they probably would’ve wanted someone with a bit more of a proven track record which is why they’ve gone with Gareth Ainsworth.

“His (Holden’s) time at Bristol City in the Championship didn’t work great and didn’t end all that well, our form, while it’s been good, the sample size is probably too small to make a judgment on whether he’s got better from his Bristol City days.

“Probably a bit surprised that they were looking at Dean Holden but ultimately with Gareth Ainsworth they’ve made a pretty smart appointment.

“I think he’s probably a much better fit and probably comes with a higher probability to succeed than if Holden came in.”