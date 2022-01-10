‘A bit bizarre’ – Gary Rowett makes transfer claim over Millwall player’s future

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that there is nothing in the reports linking Matt Smith with a move to Wigan Athletic.

A recent report suggested that the towering frontman is set to complete a move to the DW Stadium this month, with Wigan aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of making a charge for promotion in Sky Bet League One.

Smith is out of contract with the Lions at the end of the current campaign and could well be sold on this month if a new deal can’t be agreed.

However Rowett has now moved to pour cold water on the reports that Smith could be joining the Latics, as he stated the following recently:

“I’ve heard other people talk about it at other clubs, which seems a bit bizarre.

“There is nothing, as far as I’m aware, in that story.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Saville? Middlesbrough Luton Peterborough Bristol City

Smith has only made six league starts for the South London club this season, whilst he has made 21 appearances overall.

The target man boasts a record of 21 goals in 102 games for the Lions since joining the club from Queens Park Rangers in 2019.

The Verdict

Although Rowett has poured cold water on the rumour for now, it does seem like it is only a matter of time before Smith moves on to pastures new.

The striker is no longer a regualr starter at the Den and could well be keen to make a fresh start at what is an important stage of his career.

With his contract running down towards expiry, there is a chance that he could leave in the summer for absolutely nothing, especially as there may be more interest in his services at that stage.

Overall it is fair to assume that he is one of a cluster of players that may well be seeing out their final days in Millwall colours.