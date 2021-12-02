‘A bit beneath him’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans discuss new role for returning club figure

Ipswich Town have announced that John McGreal has returned to the club to work the Tractor Boys’ youth teams.

As a player, McGreal made 150 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich during a five-year spell with the club, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League in 2000.

After leaving Ipswich in 2004, the defender ended his career with a three-spell at Burnley that ended in 2007.

Following his retirement, McGreal joined Colchester’s coaching staff in 2009, and after a stint as caretaker manager in 2015, he took charge of first-team affairs on a permanent basis in 2016.

McGreal remained in that role until the summer of 2020, and after a spell out of the game, returned this summer to take charge of newly relegated League Two side Swindon Town.

However, McGreal left Swindon by mutual consent after just a month in charge, as a result of ownership issues at the club preventing him from making any signings.

Now though, the 49-year-old is back in football again, after it was confirmed that McGreal has returned to Ipswich to take on a coaching role with the club’s Under 23s and development squads.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of McGreal’s return, plenty of Ipswich fans were keen to give their thoughts, with many questioning why he has not been given a role with the first-team, who are currently 11th in the League One table, seven points adrift of the the play-off places.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tractor Boys supporters had to say.

Surely this is a smokescreen?! Pretty sure he’s capable of a better role at #itfc — mgoodchi (@mgoodchi) December 2, 2021

should be assistant manger or starting in the first team — dan (@_dan1878) December 2, 2021

Swap him and Francis Jeffers please — Callum (@CallumCLC) December 2, 2021

Put him next to Cook. — Tom (@TomMollatt) December 2, 2021

How about he sorts the defense out in the first team.?. Surely u23 is a bit beneath him.. — MD (@MrBlueITFC) December 2, 2021

Perhaps get him coaching the first Xl as we can’t defend atm. — Lee (@3trinitythree) December 2, 2021

Defensively minded, no brainer, he goes with the 1sts surely!? — Tudes (@TheRealTudes) December 2, 2021

Got excited as this is what we need for the first team… small steps! — Ian Ling (@Regularhero) December 2, 2021

Assistant manager or defensive coach please — Michael Wighton (@Denaufers) December 2, 2021

We need an assistant manager/coaches for the first team — RJM (@R_J_M_11) December 2, 2021