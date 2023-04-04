This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham have sent scouts to watch Bristol City star Alex Scott ahead of a potential summer move.

Declan Rice replacement?

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League side are eyeing up potential Declan Rice replacements in the event the midfielder departs at the end of the season.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Scott would be capable of replacing the England international in David Moyes’ side…

Simmey Hannifan-Donaldson

Don't get me wrong, if West Ham could snap up Alex Scott this summer, it would be an excellent signing for the Hammers.

Scott is a big talent with big potential and could go on to become a star in the years to come.

However, I don't really understand the Rice replacement logic given that the two players are totally different.

Yes, they're both midfielders, but Rice is more of a six/sitting midfielder, and Scott has been compared to the likes of Jack Grealish previously, and is more of a midfielder that likes to get forward.

As I said, it would be a great signing, but perhaps not a great Rice replacement.

James Reeves

It would be something of a coup if West Ham were to win the race for Scott.

There will be no shortage of suitors for one of the hottest prospects in the Championship and he would be an excellent addition for the Hammers, although the club must secure their Premier League status to have any chance of landing his signature.

Scott is not necessarily a like-for-like replacement for Declan Rice, with Rice playing a more deeper role than the number 10 position Scott has been deployed in for Bristol City this season.

But Scott has shown outstanding potential and still only 19 years old, he has plenty of room to develop and adapt his game.

West Ham should do everything they can to bring Scott to the London Stadium this summer, regardless of whether Rice departs or not.

Declan Harte

Rice has earned a reputation as one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the traditional biggest clubs.

His performances have earned him a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s England side and he is potentially worth north of £100 million.

So those would be very big boots for Scott to fill if he is indeed the man West Ham chase to replace Rice.

Scott has been superb this season for the Robins and looks every bit a Premier League player at just 19-years old.

However, the cost and suitability to the role will raise question marks which could see West Ham opt for a different target instead.