‘A big statement’ – Middlesbrough keen on deal to appoint in-demand manager: The verdict

Middlesbrough are reportedly eyeing a move to appoint Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season according to the Evening Express.

It is also claimed that Birmingham City and Bristol City are also keen on a deal to make Cook their new boss in the summer.

Cook has impressed with the Latics, who have pulled themselves clear of the relegation zone with a recent 8-0 thrashing of relegation rivals Hull City.

But their remains off-the-field uncertainty with Wigan, with the club facing a possible points deduction after entering administration.

Middlesbrough will be looking for a new manager at the end of the 2019/20 season, with Neil Warnock’s brief stay with the club set to reach a conclusion.

Boro are currently sat 18th in the Championship table, and will be looking to confirm their status as a club in the second-tier for another season with a positive result against Cardiff City this weekend.

But would Cook be a good appointment by Boro ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This would be a real coup.

Given the off-field circumstances at the DW Stadium at the moment, Cook has done a tremendous job in keeping the players’ spirits high and guiding them well up the Championship table and away from safety.

He has his side playing an attractive brand of football under one of the smallest budgets in the division, and I think he has built such a strong affinity and relationship between fans, players and the staff.

He is yet to be successful in the Championship, but Boro need their fortunes turning around and need a fresh start, and I think Cook could be the perfect person to take charge.

It would be a big statement of intent if they were to hire him.

Sam Rourke:

It would be a fantastic appointment.

Cook has worked wonders with a limited budget at Wigan Athletic, and the job he is doing this season given the circumstances with the Latics off the pitch, is admirable.

Cook has implemented an attractive blend of attacking football which is combined with solidity throughout the team, and Boro could do with someone who employs this sort of playing style.

It would be a step up for the 53-year-old, but Cook strikes me as the type of guy that would take a jump like this in his stide.

Ned Holmes:

This would be a fantastic move from a Boro perspective, in my eyes.

Cook has done a fantastic job at Wigan and looks likely to keep them up this term, even with the off-field issues going on at the club.

It looks as though Boro are going to survive, so they need someone that can build them up again and that knows how to help them climb the Championship – you feel Cook could be that man.

Given the issues going on with the Latics at the moment, you’d imagine the North East club would be able to prize him away this summer.

There are some good options out there right now for Boro and if it were up to me, Cook would be near the top of the list!