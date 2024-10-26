Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admitted he is concerned about the injury that forced Akin Famewo off in their win over Portsmouth on Friday night.

The Owls fought back from a goal down to beat Pompey at Fratton Park, with Josh Windass equalising for the visitors, before Michael Smith sealed all three points with a stunning strike.

The victory lifted Wednesday into the top half ahead of today’s games, so it was a crucial win for Rohl’s men - although it did come at a cost, as Famewo went off in pain in the first half.

Akin Famewo injury latest

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the game, Rohl provided an update on the defender, who could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

“At the moment I think it could be a big, big muscle injury. When you go in such a moment, you are straight away down? (squirms). Maybe the area is better than when he is holding at the back (hamstring), but we will see. We will scan. I feel for him, he has been very strong.

“We will find solutions and we have to be honest, we are still just in October, it is a busy time with November and December to come. With this we have to recover, recover, recover, we need rotation with the squad.

“It’s a big shame, he has been in a good way and very strong game by game. This is the thing, when you have a lot of games. I have been asked about rotation and we rotated five players again, we use the squad and try to protect them, but we cannot do it in every position because we need to keep a core.”

Akin Famewo will be a big miss for Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic Iorfa came on for Famewo against Portsmouth, with Di’Shon Bernard taking up the left-sided defensive role. And, to be fair, Wednesday were pretty solid, despite conceding.

However, if they do lose Famewo for any long period, he will be missed, as he had been enjoying a fine individual campaign.

The 25-year-old didn’t start the season in the XI, but he played the last seven games before Pompey, with Wednesday looking solid in that period.

Famewo brings a balance to the side down the left-side of the defence, and he is the only player in the squad who is a natural for that role.

So, whilst last night proves that the side will be able to adapt and adjust, it’s far from ideal.

Of course, we don't know the full extent of the problem, but the fact Famewo was forced off last night, and with Rohl speaking as he is, it’s clearly not good news.

The major hope for Wednesday is that he can return next month, as we know that the fixtures pick up a lot after the November international break, so the squad will be tested a lot then, and over the difficult Christmas period.

Sheffield Wednesday can start looking up the table

That felt like a significant win for Wednesday, as they have put a healthy gap between themselves and Pompey, who are in the relegation zone.

Rohl’s side have been inconsistent this season, and they will be desperate to string a few wins to build confidence and enable them to close that gap on the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday Past Five Results Opposition Result Bristol City (A) 0-0 Coventry City (A) 2-1 Win Burnley (H) 2-0 Loss Swansea City (H) 0-0 Portsmouth (A) 2-1 Win

But, they will no doubt be looking up the table right now, and a run of one defeat in six games suggests they are moving in the right direction.

Wednesday are back in action next weekend when they welcome Watford to Hillsborough.