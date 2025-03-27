This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been called to look at more Premier League-proven targets this upcoming transfer window after being linked to Vladyslav Vanat.

The 23-year-old Ukranian striker has reportedly caught the eye of Leeds after 12 goals in 19 league appearances this term.

However, the Whites have been warned that the forward could prove too big a risk to take a gamble on.

Football League World's resident Leeds United expert Kris Smith believes that the links to Vanat stem from Leeds’ apparent need to invest in their striking options this summer.

Kris stated that no matter what division Leeds find themselves in next year, they will require a fresh face up top.

Daniel Farke’s options to lead the line this term have been somewhat limited in terms of senior options, with Patrick Bamford hampered by a series of injuries.

That has left Joel Piroe leading the line more often than not, despite doubts over the Dutchman’s suitability to serve as a focal point.

Youngster Mateo Joseph has served as an understudy to Piroe, but the Spanish striker has largely been used as a substitute in recent months.

Whilst Kris gave credit to Piroe for his 15 goals in 38 Championship appearances, he also shared his belief that the former Swansea City man could struggle if Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League.

When asked for his thoughts about the links to Vladyslav Vanat, Kris told Football League World: “No matter what division Leeds end up in next season, I feel we're gonna need investment in the striker department to have any sort of success.

“Whether it's going again with promotion or whether it's staying up in the Premier League, I think no matter what you're gonna need a striker that can fire in goals.

“Joel Piroe’s return this season has been seriously impressive, but I still have reservations over his ability to scale up to the Premier League when the defending is obviously far better and Leeds wouldn't be able to dominate games as much as they do right now in the Championship.

“So it makes sense that Leeds are being linked with a striker.

“Vladyslav Vanat, therefore, would come into that bracket, the investment that Leeds might need in a striker.

“But I do think it's hard to see how his quality in the Ukrainian top flight will translate to the Premier League or even in the Championship.

“I just think it's so hard to compare the two.”

Vladyslav Vanat would be a "big risk" for Leeds United to sign

Vanat, who has recently broken into a starting role for the Ukranian national team, has yet to play any football outside of Ukraine since making his debut for Dynamo Kyiv in 2021.

In his last three seasons he has surpassed the double-digit tally for goals in the league, but Kris believes it is hard to translate statistics from Ukranian football into the English game.

As such, he feels any move for the 11-time Ukraine international would be a risk – and one Leeds should avoid, with more prolific and proven names potentially available this summer.

“The jump up in standard is massive, and I think Leeds are going to need match winners in their attack,” Kris restarted.

“They are gonna be a sure thing for us to sign in the summer if we're spending a lot of money in that area of the pitch and Vanat doesn't stand out to me as that sort of player.

“His goal record in the Ukrainian top Flight is impressive and it's not a shock he's being linked away because of that, Given how he takes his goals as well.

"But I think Leeds need a higher calibre striker.

“Because there's definitely a lot out there, and one that isn't a big risk like Vanat would be.”