‘A big risk’ – Birmingham touted as part of transfer race alongside Bristol City, Derby, and QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have reportedly joined Bristol City, Derby County, and QPR in the race for Alex Pritchard.

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Pritchard will leave this summer when his current deal expires.

The Blues and Derby are the latest clubs to be linked (Last Word on Sports), while he is understood to be on the radar of both Bristol City and QPR.

But, would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers offer their thoughts…

Chris Thorpe

I think Pritchard has a lot to prove to a lot of people wherever he ends up this summer and perhaps Birmingham would be a good fit.

There’s no doubting that he has the ability to thrive at Championship level but I think he needs to be shown some love by a new club as it appears that he won’t get that at Huddersfield.

Lee Bowyer will be looking to bring in a lot of fresh blood this summer and the experienced midfielder could fit the bill for what he is looking to add to his current squad.

He’ll come cheaper than a lot of similar players in his position and his hunger to bounce back from his recent disappointments could make him a solid signing for the Blues.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a potential signing that could work out either way for the Blues if they were to make it and it would be one made with the hope that he can get back towards the sort of form that he showed in previous stints with Brentford and Norwich City.

However, that was some time ago now and he has more recently in the last few years been struggling to make an impact at Huddersfield. The Terriers have not been blessed with attacking quality this season, so the fact that Carlos Corberan has not really used Pritchard that much could be seen as a damning indictment of him.

There are though many occasions where players just for whatever reason do not click at a certain football club and then go on to enjoy success elsewhere. Lee Bowyer could certainly instill more belief and desire into the attacker and could be a good fit for him in terms of giving that motivation to get back to his best.

On a free transfer, it could be worth the gamble for the Blues if his wage demands are reasonable. However, I would not be pinning too many hopes on him making a massive impact.

Ben Wignall

I think anyone who is in the race to bring Pritchard in is taking a big risk because of his record in the last few years.

The 28-year-old has made just 36 league appearances in the previous two seasons – some of that is down to injury and some of it is Carlos Corberan just not fancying a player who has previously taken the Championship by storm.

It’s fair to say that the injuries may have caused Pritchard’s effectiveness to diminish as he’s assisted just one goal in those two years and not scored at all, but the only real positive for Birmingham making such a move is that there’s little risk if the wages are right.

Pritchard won’t be able to command what he once did considering his recent form and there’s a chance he can rediscover some of the performances he showed at Norwich and Brentford in his early 20s.