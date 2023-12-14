Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner is facing a crucial East Anglia derby against Ipswich Town.

Ipswich is the form team, but Norwich has picked up good results recently.

The outcome of the derby will impact Wagner's standing, but Lambert hopes the club stands by him regardless.

Saturday's East Anglia derby against Ipswich Town at Portman Road is "a big game" for Norwich City boss David Wagner, former Canaries manager Paul Lambert has exclusively told Football League World.

Tomorrow, the pair meet for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign, which saw Ipswich relegated to League One and their fierce local rivals promoted to the Premier League. With Norwich now back in the Championship and Town coming up from the third tier last term, they're set to renew their rivalry this weekend.

The hosts will be the favourites after their scintillating start to the 2023/24 campaign, which has them second in the table - a point back from leaders Leicester City and 10 clear of Leeds United.

As the home fans will no doubt be keen to highlight on Saturday, Kieran McKenna's side are also 21 points above the Canaries.

It's been an up-and-down season for Norwich, who started strong before a long barren run piled pressure on Wagner. There were calls for the German coach to go but the Norwich hierarchy stood by him and have been rewarded by a recent upturn in fortunes.

The Carrow Road outfit have won four of their last six to climb to within three points of the top six in 11th ahead of Saturday's game.

"A big game for him"

Lambert managed both Ipswich and Norwich, so knows a thing or two about East Anglia derbies and what they mean to both clubs.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, the Scot highlighted the importance of Saturday's game for Wagner.

“I think it’ll be a big game for him," he said.

“David Wagner is a nice guy. I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s done really well with Huddersfield in the past before heading back to Germany for a bit.

“A derby game is one that you have to try and win no matter where you are in the table. Ipswich are the form team without a doubt. Norwich have picked up a few good results.

“That’s why a derby game is a great thing. It’s very difficult to predict because form will go out of the window with it.

“Norwich will know that they’re going to be in for a game because Ipswich will come out of the traps and look to put them on the back foot.

“If he wins it, then he has more credit in the bank. If he loses it, then it becomes a bit more difficult.

“Hopefully, whatever happens, they stand by him anyway.”

David Wagner will not want to want Norwich run to end

Wagner has more credit in the bank than he did a few weeks ago but the importance of Saturday's game is such that a defeat, particularly a heavy one, could plunge him back into trouble.

Norwich have not lost to their rivals since 2009 and the German coach will not want to be the reason that run ends.

There's nothing like a derby defeat to high-flying rivals to make supporters lose faith in what a manager is building.