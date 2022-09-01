“A big future” – Carlton Palmer provides his expectation as Chelsea weigh up potential EFL player deal

Chelsea are the latest Premier League outfit to show interest in Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, as per a report from Football Insider.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned in his pursuit, whilst Crystal Palace reportedly saw a £4 million bid rejected earlier in the window.

Edwards featured regularly for Posh last season in the Championship, proving to be one of the club’s better performers during a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation, whilst he has started the new League One term as a regular too.

Sharing his thoughts on Edwards amidst Chelsea’s interest, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I mean, he’s got a big future.

“But I like what the new owner is doing at Chelsea. He’s just signed Carney (Chukwuemeka) from Aston Villa for 20 million. They want to invest in the future of the football club.

“I think Peterborough said that they have been in dialogue with Chelsea but no formal offer was made.

“I would assume that when it’s done, he’ll be loaned back to Peterborough for the season.”

The verdict

Edwards is a very exciting prospect who did a very good job in difficult circumstances last season.

An excellent ball carrier, and very composed whilst in possession, he certainly meets the modern-day requirements of a centre-back, all whilst developing from a physical standpoint.

In regards to what the next move will be if he does arrive at Chelsea, a move back to Peterborough on loan would make sense, however, a Championship destination would be more beneficial to his development.

Edwards undoubtedly has the potential to thrive with a top Premier League club in the future, therefore Chelsea should progress their initial interest.