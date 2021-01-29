‘A big coup’, ‘Can’t complain’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Sunderland have completed the signing of Jake Vokins from Southampton, with the left-back joining on loan for the rest of the season.

✍️ #SAFC are delighted to confirm the loan signing of Jake Vokins from @SouthamptonFC. #WelcomeVokins😇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 29, 2021

The 20-year-old is highly-rated by the Saints, and he actually played as they lost to Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

That was because of Ryan Bertrand’s absence, but the former Chelsea man will knock Vokins down the pecking order when he returns, which is why the club sanctioned a temporary switch.

News of his signing was confirmed by the Black Cats this afternoon, and boss Lee Johnson explained how he feels the full-back will improve the team both defensively and offensively.

Bringing in a left-back had been a priority for Sunderland following an injury to Denver Hume, so it’s fair to say that many fans were very pleased with this bit of business from the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

