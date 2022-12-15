“A big boost” – Plans for Man United player at Birmingham City revealed ahead of January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United have assured Hannibal Mejbri that he will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season at Birmingham City, according to Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder is one of multiple Red Devils players on loan in the Championship and the Old Trafford outfit do have the option of recalling him in January.

But MEN has reported that Hannibal has been assured he will spend the rest of the season with the Blues.

Our FLW writers assess how big of a boost that is for Birmingham and John Eustace…

Marcus Ally

Mejbri is yet to completely establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet under Eustace, but he did show a great deal of promise in the weeks that led up to the World Cup break in the Championship.

The Tunisian’s partnerships and understandings with the likes of Krystian Bielik and Tahith Chong were growing stronger, and it was becoming clear that the 19-year-old could be a reliable performer in an outside play-off tilt for the Blues.

Eustace will be delighted that he is going to stick around for the remainder of the campaign, especially with a thin squad at his disposal anyway, and the all-action midfielder will continue to entertain at second tier level and gain crucial experience to take back to Old Trafford in the summer.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Odin Bailey? Yes No

Ned Holmes

This is fantastic news for Birmingham and John Eustace.

Hannibal is still a bit raw and his tenacity gets the better of him at times but he’s also proven a fantastic addition and quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI.

The midfielder offers so much energy and impetus in the centre of the park while you’d expect his influence in games to grow as he gains more experience.

Given there is uncertainty about the future of Derby County loanee Krystian Bielik and Leeds United target George Hall to have this seemingly wrapped up before January even starts is a relief.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how he continues to develop at Birmingham.

Adam Jones

This is a big boost for John Eustace’s side because his energy has helped to contribute both defensively and going forward.

With Krystian Bielik’s injury record in mind too, it’s crucial that they have as many midfield options at their disposal as possible, especially if George Hall seals a move to Leeds United.

Some would argue that he could end up blocking the pathway of Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James, but the Manchester United loan man will remain an asset if he can continue to maintain his intensity.

He just needs to ensure that he retains his discipline because he will turn into a liability if not.

He arguably lost control against Sunderland just before the international break – but more coaching will only help to put that issue right and you feel the youngster will only get better.