“A big boost” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to latest Addicks team news update

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back on track in League One this weekend following a woeful run of form at this level in recent weeks.

Since securing a 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the start of February, the Addicks have suffered five consecutive defeats which has resulted in them slipping to 16th in the third-tier standings.

Set to face Sunderland at The Valley on Saturday, Charlton know that they could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to step up to the mark in this fixture as Alex Neil’s side are currently fighting for a place in the play-offs.

Whereas the club’s showdown with the Black Cats may come too soon for Conor Washington, Addick manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that the forward could make his return to action against Accrington Stanley.

Before picking up a muscular injury last month, the Northern Ireland international managed to score nine goals and provide two assists for Charlton in 24 league appearances.

Making reference to this injury update, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming has insisted that Washington’s return will provide his side with a much-needed boost heading into the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to FLW about the forward, Fleming said: “Yeah, definitely a big boost to get Conor Washington back.

“I think it’s been evident over the past few game-weeks that we have been crying out for some experience and some out-and-out strikers up top.

“We’ve resorted to Jaiyesemi, to Elliot Lee and to Jonathan Leko who while good are not out-and-out strikers.

“So yeah, his return cannot come soon enough.

“Interesting to see how he operates, normally he works best when he’s the second striker.

“So whether that’s Aneke or Stockley sort of occupying the centre-backs and he can make those runs down the channels off the side of the centre-backs.

“So it will be interesting to see how he does presumably being the main focus up top, so he might be as effective but ultimately I think at the minute we need any help we can get putting the ball in the back of the net so yeah, a much-welcome boost.”