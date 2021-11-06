Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘A big blow’, ‘Free…” – Many Millwall fans react to omission of duo in starting XI v Derby

Published

6 mins ago

on

Gary Rowett has named his starting XI for Millwall’s clash with Derby County at The Den this afternoon and the absences of both captain Shaun Hutchinson and Danny McNamara have caused a stir. 

Hutchinson misses out due to illness while McNamara is on the bench with Ryan Leonard reprising his role at right wing-back.

Scott Malone returns to the side at left wing-back with Murray Wallace shifting to centre-back and fellow former Derby player Mason Bennett starts up top.

The Lions are eyeing a seventh win in nine Championship games this afternoon as they look to close the gap on the top six, which currently stands at four points.

They host a Derby side that have been struggling as of late, having lost two on the bounce and failed to win since September.

Today’s Championship tie will likely mean more than usual for Rowett, who takes on a club he left in order to take charge at Stoke City back in 2018.

George Evans is the only player sidelined due to injury but the absences of Hutchinson and McNamara have caused a stir.

