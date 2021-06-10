‘A big big signing’, ‘Would show that we are going for it’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as West Brom deal nears

A number of Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the latest reports from TWDT that the Tractor Boys are closing in on securing a move for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

It is believed by TWDT that the Tractor Boys would be set to pay around £500,000 for the 21-year-old to bring him in on a permanent deal from the Baggies, as the club look to show some real ambition in the transfer market ahead of next season.

Harper spent the second half of last season out on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship, where he managed to make 18 appearances. That saw him help Lee Bowyer’s side recover from a difficult first half of the campaign and survive in the Championship.

The midfielder has never been able to fully establish himself in the side at West Brom, although he did play a part in helping the Baggies earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 after making ten appearances for them that season.

TWTD now report that West Brom are set to allow him to leave the Hawthorns for Ipswich, with the Tractor Boys willing to pay the demanded fee of around half a million to secure his services. This is a signing that seems to have plenty of potential to it.

Many Ipswich supporters were thrilled with this latest report and were suggesting that signing Harper would be a major sign of the ambitions that the club have for next term.

Here, we take a look at the best reactions on social media…

This will be a big big singing #ITFC https://t.co/ad4Da52tUh — Andy Severn (@greeny_009) June 9, 2021

This is a seriously impressive signing for L1. #itfc https://t.co/AadUXoaYhV — Harvey Davies (@HDavies1804) June 9, 2021

Excellent player who will only increase in value. Rough around the edges, but a strong and physical type that could be a star at PR for a number of years. I love what we’re doing right now #ITFC https://t.co/DO8KNlqprX — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) June 9, 2021

This would show that we are going for it imo https://t.co/EThfJHAk6V — Karln93 (@karln93) June 9, 2021

Wow unbelievable potential what a signing this would, finally attracting quality players to match our new ambitions 👏🏻 https://t.co/jhr4xZtcaT — Luke Martin (@lukeym20) June 9, 2021

This lad will be an absolute JOKE at League One level if he signs. Great player. 👀🔵⚪️ #itfc https://t.co/BKAGhoteWD — Taylor Poole (@taylorpoole239) June 9, 2021

This would be a class signing! Kids a baller. #itfc https://t.co/0IB6rUszR7 — Ipswich Culture (@IpswichCulture) June 9, 2021