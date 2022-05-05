“A big attraction” – Pete O’Rourke details the advantage Rangers hold over Norwich City in Sunderland player pursuit

Netting 24 league goals in his first full season in League One, it has been a campaign to remember thus far for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scotsman, who arrived from Ross County midway through last season, has emerged as a talismanic figure at The Stadium of Light this season, adding real quality and physicality to the Black Cats’ frontline.

Attracting the attention of Rangers and Norwich City in more recent weeks, it remains to be seen if the Black Cats will be able to keep hold of the 25-year-old beyond this summer.

Assessing Rangers as a possible destination for the exciting forward, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Rangers we’ve seen have had such a great run in the Europa League as well this season, that’s going to be a big attraction to players as well.

“If Rangers are playing Europe next season, which they will be, whether that’s Champions League or Europa League, they’ve always got that to offer.

“And, they’re a huge club, So I think Sunderland, if they don’t go up, they could find it hard to keep hold of Stewart.

The verdict

European football is a big attraction throughout the footballing world, with the draw of playing in European competitions an incentive for players already in the Premier League.

So, for there to be a possibility that a League One player could be playing in the Europa League, or even the Champions League, is something that will certainly be at least considered.

If promotion cannot be achieved this season, then Sunderland’s chances of keeping Stewart will diminish massively.

However, promotion to the Championship could play a massive role in Stewart remaining in Wearside, especially with Sunderland likely to be ambitious in the higher division too.