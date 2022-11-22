“A big admirer” – Pete O’Rourke provides thoughts as Burnley continue chase for Coventry City ace

Burnley have reignited their interest in Coventry City ace Callum O’Hare, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Clarets tried their luck in securing a deal with the Sky Blues during the summer, however, they were unable to secure the 24-year-old’s signature.

O’Hare has seen a big chunk of his season thus far impacted by injury, however, he returned to action in late October and has put in several influential performances.

Addressing Burnley’s interest in the Coventry playmaker, and whether he can see a deal being struck between the two sides, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “This has been a long-standing interest from Burnley.

“I think if he hadn’t got that injury at the start of August, we could have seen Callum O’Hare probably sign for Burnley before the transfer window closed.

“Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of O’Hare and his team are going really well at the minute in the Championship, trying to win promotion and I’m sure the owners will be looking to back him in the transfer market if he is looking to add to the squad in January and I’m sure Callum O’Hare will be pretty high up there on his list of targets.

“But a bit like with Gyokeres, you’ve got Coventry under new ownership. They won’t want to send out the wrong signals by losing their best players in this upcoming transfer window.”

The verdict

O’Hare is a vital part in how the Sky Blues operate, and with Coventry pushing for a top-six spot, his importance is only amplified.

A player of excellent quality and who is still progressing towards fulfilling a very high potential, it is no surprise that Burnley have once again shown an interest.

As O’Rourke alludes to, it remains to be seen how Coventry operate under a new ownership structure but it is unlikely that they will want to lose any important individuals as they chase down a play-off spot.

To continue their chase of O’Hare shows that Burnley must view O’Hare as someone who could make an impact at a higher-level.