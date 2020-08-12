‘A better fit’ – Noel Whelan makes Leeds United claim after Phil Hay’s recent transfer reveal

Leeds United are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Leeds, after they won promotion into the the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Another player that the Yorkshire-based side were reportedly interested in was Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson according to talkSPORT.

But Football Insider have revealed that the Whites have cooled their interest in signing Wilson, as they look at alternatives during the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan revealed that he would rather see the Whites pursue a deal to sign Benrahma over Wilson ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“If you are talking about number tens I would much rather see a Benrahma.

“You have got to put your eggs in one basket and if Benrahma is the main target they have got to go all out to make that one happen.

“I would pick Benrahma over Wilson, absolutely. He is a better fit for Leeds United. We need to make sure that we get the right quality of players to make a difference in the Premier League.”

Whelan made comparisons of Benrahma with Pablo Hernandez, who has been hugely impressive for the Whites in recent seasons.

“Benrahma does not have the experience but he is like Pablo Hernandez. If he is ticking, the whole team is ticking. He fits the mould perfectly for what Leeds are looking for – the style of play, the eye for a pass.

“He could be vitally important for us next season if we can get a deal over the line.”

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a better option than Wilson.

Benrahma was brilliant for Brentford in the 2019/20 season, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League with Leeds.

They need a player that can provide the creative spark next season, and take the weight of expectation off of Pablo Hernandez’s shoulders.

Wilson would be a solid option for the Whites, but I think Benrahma is a better option to have in the Leeds squad, and he could thrive under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.