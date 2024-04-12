Highlights Joe Rodon has been a key player for Leeds United, excelling in both defense and leadership roles this season.

Leeds are considering a permanent transfer for Rodon, with £10m-£15m required and Spurs likely willing to sell the defender.

Signing Rodon on a long-term basis would be a no-brainer for Leeds, regardless of Premier League promotion, as he has proven his value.

Don Goodman has told Leeds United to do all they can to bring Joe Rodon to the club on a permanent basis in the summer.

Joe Rodon excels with Leeds United

The former Swansea City man joined Tottenham in 2020, but he struggled to establish himself as a regular over the next few years with Spurs.

After a loan to Rennes in the previous campaign, Rodon joined the Whites for the current campaign, and it’s a deal that has worked out very well for all parties.

The Welsh international has been a key performer for Daniel Farke’s side, helping them to third in the Championship, as they target automatic promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 41 42 88 2 Ipswich Town 42 32 88 3 Leeds United 42 43 87 4 Southampton 40 26 78

As well as showing excellent defensive instincts, Rodon has been a leader for Leeds, and his partnership with Ethan Ampade has been key to their remarkable run in 2024.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

Naturally, that form has got Leeds talking about keeping Rodon on a permanent basis, with Spurs likely to be willing to sell him as the defender is way down the pecking order for Ange Postecoglou.

It has been claimed that a fee in the region of £10m to £15m will be required to sign Rodon on a long-term basis.

And, speaking to MOT Leeds News, Sky Sports pundit Goodman explained that this would be a great bit of business for the Yorkshire side if they could get it done, as he talked up Rodon’s ability to cope in the Premier League if they do go up.

“It’s a no-brainer if they get promoted, obviously. Paying £10m is absolutely nothing in this day and age; it’d be a bargain based on his performances at Elland Road.

“If they don’t get promoted, Financial Fair Play becomes more of a consideration. I know there’s lots of Leeds players out on loan across Europe. Hopefully for Leeds United they’re doing well and that will enhance their transfer value.

“They could more than likely raise funds through selling those players and then get Rodon through the door regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship. If Leeds have a chance of bringing him to the club, they should do so now and get it done.”

Leeds United’s summer plans

You would imagine that bringing Rodon in on a long-term contract is a priority for Leeds, no matter what league they’re in.

He has been outstanding this season, and at 26, he is a player entering his peak years, and he could become an important figure for a long time.

So, most would agree with Goodman’s assessment that it’s a no-brainer from a football perspective, and Rodon has loved his time at Leeds, so he would surely be keen on saying after a frustrating few years with Spurs.

Of course, the big issue is what division Leeds are in, and whether they will be able to sanction a fee of more than £10m as a Championship club, as they will need to balance the books as they prepare for another year outside the top-flight.

Ultimately, the only focus for Rodon and Leeds is winning promotion, and then a decision can be made on his future when the season is finished.