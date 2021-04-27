‘A bargain deal’ – Nottingham Forest join hunt for 30-goal Sunderland hitman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have emerged as contenders to sign Charlie Wyke this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

The Sunderland striker faces an uncertain future with his deal at the Stadium Of Light set to expire at the end of the season.

Wyke has certainly put in some eye-catching performances so far this term and has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Lee Johnson’s side as they look to secure promotion from League One.

With Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Millwall also said to be keen, Forest face some real competition for the player – but what Charlie Wyke be a good signing?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

I don’t think it would be the worst decision in the world to chase after Wyke, he’s had a very good campaign in League One with Sunderland.

There’s obviously the lure of picking him up on a bargain deal, with Forest and a host of other clubs sure to be looking for that sort of cheap, yet effective, transfer.

The strikeforce at the City Ground is the wrong side of 30 and there’s a decision to make on Glenn Murray. Whilst Chris Hughton likes him and can trust him, I do wonder whether he might see Wyke as a younger alternative for next season.

I can certainly see the sense in doing this kind of deal.

Ben Wignall

I’m not entirely convinced that Wyke is the type of striker that Forest need.

Not only do I have doubts about his ability to step up to the Championship in his late 20’s, but I have a feeling that the current campaign has been a bit of a freak season for Wyke, who is definitely flourishing but the Championship is still a step up.

When you look at Forest’s attack right now, it is Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray – all of those players are the wrong side of 30 and don’t have a lot of pace.

What Forest really need is a younger striker who is nippy and can get on the end of through balls, whilst Wyke is more of a poacher type like a Grabban or a Murray but can also be deployed as a target man.

Even though he would be a free transfer, I don’t think it’s worth Forest going in for Wyke.

Ned Holmes

This is a really interesting link and certainly a move that makes sense.

Wyke’s been in fantastic form this season and it would be a surprise not to see him make the step up to the Championship this summer, particularly as he’s out of contract.

Forest need to reinforce their forward line and the powerful target man would add something different to the options that Chris Hughton has available.

It shouldn’t be too expensive a deal either and this summer, that could make it all the more important.

I’d question whether he’s ready to lead a Championship play-off push but a good signing for the Reds.