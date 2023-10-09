Highlights Birmingham City has decided to part ways with manager John Eustace despite the team's current position in the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney has been identified as a potential replacement for Eustace, but some fans are unhappy with this possibility due to Rooney's unimpressive track record.

The decision to replace Eustace has been criticized by some fans, who believe he was a good coach and did not deserve to be sacked. The potential appointment of Rooney is seen as a blunder by the new ownership.

Birmingham City have announced the decision to part ways with John Eustace as the club’s manager.

The Blues are currently sixth in the Championship table going into the October international break, having won back-to-back games.

However, the new ownership at St. Andrew’s have acted ruthlessly to move towards an appointment of their own.

It has been reported that Wayne Rooney has been identified as the potential replacement for the 43-year-old.

Rooney departed his previous role as DC United head coach earlier this week, opening the door for his return to English football.

Will Wayne Rooney be a good appointment at Birmingham City?

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs has given his verdict on the potential arrival of Rooney.

He is unhappy with the possibility of the former England striker arriving in place of Eustace, claiming that his track record is unimpressive.

“No, I wouldn’t be happy with it,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I think his track record is not really good enough.

“I think he’d be a backwards step from Eustace.

“His DC United side didn’t make the play-offs, I wouldn’t say he’s pulled up trees over there.

“I would say he didn’t really pull up trees at Derby when they went down, but I know he was under very difficult circumstances.

“For me, I think I’d be looking for someone with a better calibre.

“Been there and done it.

“I know he’s probably out of our league, but someone like a Graham Potter or one of the up and coming managers like Steven Schumacher.

“So I think if Rooney was in charge I'd be really, really disappointed.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Eustace was in charge at Birmingham for just over a year, and led the team to a 17th place finish last season.

The Blues made a positive start to the new campaign, as the team looked to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

However, despite their good form and how well liked Eustace was among the fans, the Birmingham hierarchy have decided to make a change.

Rooney’s previous experience comes from his time at Derby County, as well as with DC United.

If Rooney arrives in the coming days, he will have the October international break to get to know his squad before his first league game.

Next up for the Midlands outfit is a clash with Middlesbrough on 21 October.

Should Birmingham City have replaced John Eustace?

The new Birmingham owners have endeared themselves to the fans quite well in the last few months.

But they will lose a lot of goodwill with this move given how popular Eustace was among the supporters.

Eustace was a good coach, who got the team playing well and earning positive results.

There is no way that he deserved to be sacked.

Rooney will have a big task ahead of him, if he is to be appointed, as he will be joining a club where the fans won’t particularly want him either, so this seems like a huge blunder by the new ownership.