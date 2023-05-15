This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackpool have a “strong” interest in appointing former boss Ian Holloway as their new manager, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Seasiders are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Mick McCarthy before the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Is Ian Holloway a good appointment for Blackpool?

Former player Stephen Dobbie took charge of the team until the end of the season, but he was unable to turn the club’s fortunes around as they were relegated to League One.

As Holloway’s name emerges in the managerial frame, here at FLW we asked some of the writers to discuss this news and whether this would be a good appointment.

Declan Harte

Holloway is a Blackpool club legend, of that there is no doubt.

However, a move to go back to the 60-year-old might not be the smartest move the Seasiders could make.

Holloway has been out of the game for three years now and his last job was with Grimsby Town in League Two level.

Blackpool need the right candidate that can bring the club forward and Holloway hasn’t shown he can do that at this level in a long time, so this is not an appointment they should look to make.

Holloway should look to keep his Blackpool legacy intact and refrain from making a return to Bloomfield Road.

Brett Worthington

This would be a backward step for the club.

There is no doubt that Ian Holloway is a legend at Blackpool and is idealised by many of the club’s supporters, but that doesn’t mean he should be the next manager at the club.

Yes, Blackpool have suffered relegation to League One, but they are still a club that can attract decent enough managers at that level. The Seasiders will probably be among the favourites to go straight back up.

They have good players at the club; it is just about finding the right manager, and at this stage, Holloway isn’t it. The 60-year-old has been out of the game for a bit, and his last job was at Grimsby Town in League Two.

So, with the way the game has moved in recent seasons, it seems like a risky appointment that Blackpool shouldn’t be making. The Seasiders need a manager who is going to be there for a long time and is able to give them the time to build a hungry squad to compete in League One.

Just like it was with McCarthy, this seems like a backward step and a bit of a panicked one from the hierarchy at the club.

Josh Cole

While Holloway does possess a wealth of managerial experience and achieved a great deal of success during his previous spell in charge of Blackpool, his most recent coaching role should act as a warning for the club.

During his time in charge of Grimsby Town, Holloway only managed to guide the club to 13 wins in 39 games.

Following Holloway’s departure, the Mariners suffered relegation to the National League later in this campaign.

With there being no guarantee that Holloway will be able to bring a feel-good factor back to Bloomfield Road, Blackpool ought to consider switching their attention to other managerial targets.