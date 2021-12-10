Swansea City weighing up transfer move for 26-year-old from Ipswich Town

It looks like Swansea could already be preparing for the opening of the winter transfer window, with the Daily Record claiming that Scott Fraser is a target for the Welsh outfit.

The Championship side have had a fairly bright start to the season and have played some exciting football under boss Russell Martin, who is now leading his charges steadily up the division.

In order to kick on and truly try and break into the top six this campaign, he may need to look at strengthening some areas of his squad in January – and one name seemingly interesting the boss is Scott Fraser.

The manager is, of course, familiar with the midfielder having worked with him at MK Dons. The Scot shone, with 14 goals and five assists in 44 games and he was a key player throughout the campaign.

He has since secured a move to free-spending Ipswich, where he has continued this upward trajectory. He’s played 15 times so far this season and while his goal contributions are currently not at the same level, he has still looked sharp.

Now, Russell Martin could be prepared to give Fraser the chance to jump up a tier and join his new team Swansea in January.

Whether they will be able to prise him away from Portman Road or not is another matter. The Tractor Boys will not want to lose a player who has only just made a move to the club and has also become a mainstay in the starting eleven.

They could put up a battle to keep him though – but if Swansea lodge a sizeable offer, then it could be enough to tempt Ipswich into letting the player have a reunion with his former manager.

The Verdict

Scott Fraser hasn’t hit the same heights yet this season in terms of his goal contributions but that doesn’t make him any less of a solid player. His ability in terms of creating chances for his teammate and carving open opposition defences remains superb and his vision is also tremendous.

Whether he would walk straight into the Swans team is another matter but he would certainly provide a valuable squad option to them. Russell Martin wants to build a promotion winning team and this could be the start.