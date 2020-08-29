Bristol City make move to seal long-term deal for 23-y/o defender

Bristol City have offered Taylor Moore a new contract as they look to secure the defender on a long-term deal at Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old is highly-rated by the Robins and featured in 21 league games for Lee Johnson’s side in the Championship last season, although he did move to Blackpool on loan in January to get more minutes.

With the former Lens man approaching the final year of his current deal, Bristol City have a decision to make regarding his future as they risk losing him on a free if no new contract can be agreed.

However, Football Insider have confirmed that talks are underway with the centre-back and his representatives as they look to come to a fresh agreement.

It had been reported earlier in the year that West Brom were monitoring the England youth international, which shows that Moore is a player that is well-thought of elsewhere.

He will be competing with the likes of Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas and Ashley Williams for a place in Dean Holden’s XI when the season begins in a few weeks.

The verdict

This makes total sense for Bristol City as Moore is still a young player that has the potential to improve and it’s also protecting their asset too.

So, they will hope to reach an agreement swiftly and it’s then down to the defender to do all he can to get in the team and then it’s about performing well to keep the shirt.

The Robins do have good options in defence but keeping Moore should be a priority as losing him for free in 12 months would be a mistake.

