Gary Rowett clears up the situation with several Millwall players

With the start of the new season quickly approaching, Gary Rowett is in need of getting his Millwall team into shape for the opening game of the season as they take on Stoke City.

The Millwall boss has made a number of good signings so far that will no doubt strengthen the side in their aims to push for promotion this season.

However, there are still decisions to be made regarding the future of a number of young players at the club.

Both Isaac Olaofe and Besart Topalloj have been regular fixtures for Rowett’s side during pre-season and regarding the immediate future of the 22-year-old and 21-year-old, he told News at Den: “At the moment, the plan is for them to stay with us for different reasons.

“Tanto has been sharp all pre-season and he’s proved himself at a good level in the last couple of years. We’d like him to hang around for a little bit longer and see if he can get his chance with the team. He knows that he’ll probably have to earn that as impact player to start with, but that’s fine, that’s up to him.

“Bes has done really well. If we found a perfect loan for him, that’d be great, but what he’s done at the moment is that he’s offered us some good cover down that left-hand side where we’re a little bit light. He’s done well when he’s come on, he’s done well in the friendly games, so I certainty wouldn’t hesitate to put him in a Millwall shirt in front of our home fans. As we stand in this moment, he’ll be with us.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Millwall played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrew's? 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D

Questions have also been raised regarding the future of Tyler Burey at the club after he made 15 league appearances for the side last season.

Rowett has confirmed he has first team plans for the 21-year-old as he said: “The plan is for Tyler to impact the first team.

“If we feel like that’s not going to happen, or if he feels that there’s a frustration that it’s not going to happen, then of course we’ll look at the options, we always do. We always look at the options and see what we think is best for the player, it’s not always about keeping them for our sake.

“Sometimes it’s about letting them develop out on loan and getting that game time, that’s the key. I think there’s one or two of our players that won’t be helped by coming off the bench for the season. But if they’ve got a chicane of more regular football, then of course we’ll have a look at it.”

The Verdict:

Whilst the season kicks off this weekend, it’s worth remembering that there is still plenty of time remaining in the transfer window so Rowett is right not to rush a decision on any of these players and rather see what opportunities arise in the early parts of the season.

It seems as though the manager is keen to make sure the players are getting the most out of their time in football and also happy themselves with the amount of game time they are receiving.

Rowett has plenty of young talent in the squad and the important thing is making sure that he continues to develop the talent in an effective way ensuring they will be able to give to the club in the future.