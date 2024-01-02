Highlights Wayne Rooney has been sacked as manager of Birmingham City after just 15 matches in charge.

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as boss of Birmingham City just 15 matches into his tenure.

A Blues club statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson.

"Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club."

Rooney took charge of 15 Championship matches at the club, winning two, drawing four, and losing nine.

This saw the club slide from sixth when he took over to 20th in the division, where they reside currently.

Championship Table (As it stands January 2nd) Team P GD Pts 17 Blackburn Rovers 26 -9 32 18 Plymouth Argyle 26 -2 29 19 Stoke City 26 -7 29 20 Birmingham City 26 -11 28 21 Huddersfield Town 26 -18 25 22 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -19 22 23 QPR 26 -16 21 24 Rotherham United 26 -26 18

Birmingham City sack Wayne Rooney

Reflecting on the club's reported decision to relieve Rooney of his duties at St Andrews, FLW's Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs has been talking to us about the club's decision.

Gibbs believes that the club have made the right call.

"I think 100% the right decision," Mike explained to FLW when asked if Birmingham was right to make a change in the dugout.

"If you look at the chat on Twitter, I'd say 99.5% of Blues supporters agree with that as well.

"I think the club, certainly on the pitch, has regressed since he was appointed. You look at the number of points he's taken, the manner in which he's taken those points, he just had to go.

"Recognise it was the wrong decision and get rid of him."

FLW's Blues fan pundit went on to add: "He was trying to do what John Eustace did and he can't even do that, so the fact he was brought in to play 'no fear', that attacking, possession-based football, we're in a worse position than when he took over.

"Absolutely think it's the right decision. He had to go,"

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City record

As touched upon above, Rooney's tenure in charge of the Blues has come to an end after just two victories in 15 games.

Games Wins Losses Draws Win % PPG 15 2 4 9 13% 0.67 Wayne Rooney's record at Birmingham City as per Transfermarkt

Of course, those wins came against Cardiff City away from home, and Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrews.

Elsewhere, though, results were more difficult to come by, with the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United being Rooney's 9th as Blues boss.

Given those sorts of statistics, it's hard to disagree with our FLW pundit that the club have made the right decision in removing Rooney.