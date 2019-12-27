98 appearances for Leeds United: Marco Silvestri – How is he getting on these days?

Marco Silvestri has hit new heights since leaving Leeds United in 2017, having joined as part of a mass Italian influx in 2014 under Massimo Cellino.

The Italian stopper arrived at Elland Road as one of the bunch of players coming in from the Italian leagues as Massimo Cellino looked to overhaul the playing squad following the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham.

Silvestri instantly became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper as Paddy Kenny was cast out from the side in the summer and made to leave on a free transfer to Bolton Wanderers.

The former Chievo goalkeeper made his presence known early in his Leeds career, putting in terrific performances to seal narrow wins against Middlesbrough, then Bolton Wanderers.

The victory over Bolton will stick well in the memory of Silvestri as his late heroics kept out three attempts from inside the six-yard box to seal three points at Elland Road.

In a period of vast instability for Leeds on and off the pitch, Silvestri was a symptom of that, where he would have incredible games in goal for Leeds pulling off save after save, to then have games where his mistakes cost the Whites.

His most notable performance in a Leeds shirt was away at Middlesbrough in his first season where he made an astonishing string of saves to keep a clean sheet despite Boro having 10 shots on target.

There were moments of true controversy in his time at Elland Road too, when he was part of the infamous ‘sicknote six’ group of Leeds players who refused to travel to Charlton Athletic in 2015, all claiming to be ‘injured’.

How much can you remember about Leeds United in 2019?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

His influence on the team dwindled from then on, never really capturing the Leeds fans with the performances that saw him single-handedly earn Leeds wins, and at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, he lost his first-team spot to Rob Green.

The departure of Garry Monk in the summer of 2017 also saw Silvestri leave the club having made 88 appearances for the Whites under six different managers.

He joined Hellas Verona in the Serie A and has since stayed there, making 62 appearances to this date for the side.

This season, in particular, has been fruitful for Silvestri, making 16 league appearances for Hellas Verona and keeping five clean sheets in the process. His side currently sit firmly in mid-table heading into the second half of the season.

Silvestri divided opinion at Elland Road with many knowing how great he was at shot-stopping, but also his communication issues and lack of confidence from crosses and on the ball.

There is no malice towards his exit from the club, which the same cannot be said for the rest of those players who refused to travel to Charlton.