95% pass accuracy: The man who helped earn Sheffield Wednesday a point versus Gillingham

Sheffield Wednesday endured another frustrating draw when they drew 0-0 with Gillingham on Saturday.

The result means that Wednesday are now seventh in the League One standings, one point outside of the top six.

Things could have been much worse for Darren Moore’s side though if it wasn’t for Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s fine performance in the Sheffield Wednesday goal.

With that being said, here, we take a look at the numbers behind Peacock-Farrell’s performance on Saturday, according to WyScout.

The most obvious statistic to look at for a goalkeeper is whether or not they kept a clean sheet, and with the game being 0-0, Peacock-Farrell obviously did that.

In doing so, though, he was forced to prevent an expected conceded goals of 0.72 according to WyScout.

Sheffield Wednesday allowed their opponents 10 shots during the match, but Peacock-Farrell was only forced to face five of these shots, of which he saved them all, giving him a 100% save percentage for the match.

Being a modern day goalkeeper, you have to be just as good with your feet as you are with your hands and Peacock-Farrell’s distribution was also very good in the match on Saturday.

The goalkeeper received passes on 13 occasions throughout the 90 minutes, and also made a total of 19 passes throughout.

Of these 19 passes, 18 of them found their way to their intended target, giving Peacock-Farrell an impressive passing accuracy of 95% for the match.

All things considered, then, it was a positive performance from Peacock-Farrell on a frustrating day for Sheffield Wednesday, with a combination of his saves and passing earning him a WhoScored rating of 8.02 – the highest in the match.

Saturday was also Peacock-Farrell’s 14th clean sheet in League One this campaign – the joint best in the division.