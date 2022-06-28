94.7% pass accuracy: The Swansea City man attracting transfer interest from Crystal Palace and Wolves

Arriving at Swansea City last summer, Flynn Downes has enjoyed a strong season of progressing in the Championship under Russell Martin’s stewardship.

Emerging as an integral part of the former MK Dons manager’s starting XI in South Wales, the 23-year-old featured 37 times in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring a goal and providing two assists in the process.

Attracting interest from Leeds United during the campaign, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are now reportedly interested in making a summer move for the Ipswich Town man.

A report from Wales Online has credited the aforementioned trio with an interest in the technically-gifted midfielder, with Swansea fully expecting interest in Downes this summer, with the Championship outfit holding the same stance regarding Joel Piroe.

Here, using Wyscout, we take a look at Downes’ data for last season to better assess what kind of midfielder the Premier League clubs could expect if he is to depart the Swansea.com Stadium this summer.

Literally 99% of Swansea City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Swans quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Swansea City's current head coach? Russell Martin Steve Cooper Brendan Rodgers Alex Neil

Attacking analysis

Averaging o.33 touches in the penalty area per 90 minutes last season and 1.3 dribbles, it is clear to see that Downes is not a midfielder who has too much of an impact in the final third.

Although, he did average 2.18 progressive runs last season per 90, engaging in an average of 5.14 offensive duels in the process.

Possessing an expected goals figure of just 0.01, it further backs up the point that he does not seem to have much influence in the final third.

Defensive assessment

Averaging 6.55 defensive duels per 90 last season, Downes won juts shy of 60% of his battles.

Proving to be an intelligent reader of the game too, the young midfielder made 4.51 interceptions per 90, whilst his clearances stood at 1.35 per 90.

Appearing to be a rather combative midfield operator, Downes picked up a yellow card at a rate of 0.33 per 90.

Passing

This is where Downes really starts to shine, with the young midfielder averaging 69.77 passes per 90 minutes, possessing an accuracy figure of 94.7 %.

Whilst the majority of his passes appear to be lateral, Downes averaged 16.31 forward passes per 90 last season, compared to 11.03 that were being him.

Appearing to cause problems going forward with his passing, Downes averaged 5.78 passes into the final third last season per 90, possessing a success rate of 88.5%.