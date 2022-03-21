94.5% pass accuracy: The Swansea City man catching the eye of Leeds United

Leeds United are monitoring Flynn Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips according to The Times.

The 23-year-old has been very impressive in his first season stepping up to the Championship, signing for Swansea City from Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.

Downes has been crucial to the way that Swansea play and has shown his versatility by slotting into the back three at times in the last few months.

The standout skill when watching Downes is his passing, his calmness on the ball and clever eye for a pass.

It is a much bigger step up to the second tier from the third than it has been in years gone by and Downes has made it with ease.

Premier League links do seem a little premature but the potential is clear to see and Leeds may simply be looking to swoop before more top-flight rivals start to contemplate Downes’ ability.

Downes has posted a pass accuracy of 94.5% this season, as per Wyscout, right up there in the second tier, aided by Russell Martin’s tactics at Swansea, but also against many opposition looking to implement a high press.

Downes’ positional intelligence has been very apparent in both positions, knowing his role inside out within Martin’s system to complete 4.63 interceptions per 90 minutes this season and demonstrate his qualities both win and without the ball.

The 23-year-old’s passing has not just been sideways or backwards either, though that is essential in building attacks at the level, Downes can be more adventurous when in a position to do so and has posted a pass accuracy of 88.5% when passing directly into the final third, completing 6.37 passes into the final third per 90.

With turnovers in possession such a key part of the way Leeds played under Marcelo Bielsa and now with Jesse Marsch, Downes could be a very effective player in a deep lying midfield role, to help fill the hole that Phillips would leave behind if he did depart this summer.

Downes’ regular availability has also been crucial for the Swans this season and will stand him in good stead to handle the step up once again, should he earn a Premier League move this summer.