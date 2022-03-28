93% passing accuracy: The Sheffield Wednesday man who ran the show against Cheltenham Town

Promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday secured a thumping win last weekend as they overcame Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Hillsborough last weekend, taking one small step towards securing their place in the play-offs.

This victory must have felt particularly satisfying after conceding late on at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium in October as Michael Duff’s men consigned them to a fourth consecutive draw, a winless run that previously looked to derail their entire season.

However, they have re-introduced themselves back into the promotion mix in recent times, managing to minimise their losses and assert themselves as a more consistent side after struggling at times earlier in the campaign.

There may have been a sense of nervousness coming into this tie after enduring frustrating draws in their last two games as they dropped points against Accrington Stanley and Gillingham, scoring just one goal in the process.

They certainly had their shooting boots on in this game, with George Byers one Wednesday player managing to get himself on the scoresheet and that summed up his entire performance, running the game well in the middle of the park alongside Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo.

The key behind his success in this match was his ball retention skills, executing 93% of his passes accurately and completing 67% of his dribbles as Wednesday took control of the game and asserted their dominance after Luongo’s early equaliser.

He also provided steel in the middle of the park and certainly wasn’t afraid to put his foot in, winning 75% of his attacking duels and 60% of his defensive duels as his presence was felt by the visitors.

His defensive work didn’t stop there, recording an impressive five interceptions which is slightly higher than his season average of 4.66 and was a marked improvement from the Gillingham game where he was only able to get his foot in twice.

The midfielder topped off a wonderful display with a delightful goal, creating himself several yards of space as he found an empty pocket to penetrate, controlled the ball excellently, took the ball past the onrushing defender calmly and slammed the ball into the back of the net.

This strike took his total goal tally for the season to six, recording five of these in his last 11 league appearances and this just reinforces how much of an impact he has made at Hillsborough since the start of February.

The 25-year-old will only go on to retain his status as being one of the first names on the teamsheet if he can keep up his current form.

Statistics courtesy of wyscout.com