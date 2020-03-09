93% pass success: Leeds United man’s milestone outing underlines Elland Road progression

Since arriving at Leeds United in the summer of 2014, Gaetano Berardi has seen a lot.

And, on Saturday he reached a significant milestone in his time with the club, making his 150th appearance as Marcelo Bielsa’s side took another step towards promotion.

Leeds signed Berardi during Massimo Cellino’s first summer at the club, with the Swiss defender witnessing the turbulent reign of the controversial Italian. He and Liam Cooper are all that remain from that busy transfer window, with the pair, coincidently, proving to be dominant figures at the heart of defence as Leeds beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

Since arriving, times have changed at Leeds and Berardi witnessed Garry Monk and Thomas Christiansen attempt to bring the good times back to the people of this long-suffering club. Ultimately, they weren’t the men to bring Premier League football, and although Bielsa witnessed a dramatic collapse last season, his side are here for more and are now nine games away from promotion.

Saturday was a significant day, too. Fulham failed to put the pressure on in the early kick-off, allowing Leeds to move seven points clear of third with a victory. Additionally, West Brom were held at Swansea, leaving Leeds to leapfrog them back to the top of the Championship table to put everything in their own hands.

A convincing performance got them the win over Huddersfield, with Berardi (and Pablo Hernandez) able to mark 150 games in the famous white strip by taking Leeds another step closer to the Premier League.

For Berardi, it was just his 11th start in the Championship this season, after he was called into the starting line-up on the eve of the fixture as Kalvin Phillips’ leg injury ruled him out.

Despite that change, which pushed Ben White into midfield, Leeds were able to record a fifth consecutive victory and fifth consecutive clean sheet, with our graphic underlining just how impressive Berardi was in helping the side to that:

In 90 minutes, Berardi won over 60% of his defensive duels against Town, whilst posting other impressive numbers across the board.

Eight interceptions, three clearances and 12 recoveries are outstanding numbers from the 31-year-old, who, along with the rest of Leeds’ defensive unit, didn’t allow Huddersfield’s attackers to settle into a rhythm at all.

Given it was Derby Day in Leeds, Berardi was, of course, involved in a couple of heavy challenges, which resulted in a yellow card and the concession of two free-kicks. However, the popular Swiss defender did manage to keep his composure even though there was a chance for him to fly into a challenge as the second-half progressed; a moment that left your heart in your mouth, but this is a reformed character under Bielsa after all.

A dominant performance in defence was matched with his outstanding retention of the ball, with Berardi receiving 45 passes and then posting an impressive 93% passing accuracy. That’s a quality all of Bielsa’s defenders must have and with Leeds accruing over 60% of the ball, it is little surprise to see such high figures.

The quality Berardi has on the ball is certainly something that’s developed since Bielsa arrived in Leeds in 2018, with the tough-tackling defender transformed into the type of reliable ball-playing centre-back that Bielsa loves to have involved in his squad.

Berardi has progressed with Leeds and has also come a long way since 2014. Of course, this could be his final season at Elland Road given his current deal expires in a couple of months, but it would be some achievement for him to finally lead the club back to the Premier League in his final few outings.

Yet, performances like Saturday encourage supporters that Berardi perhaps deserves a short-term extension, and they might convince the board to act to tie him down whatever division Leeds are playing in next season. That’s maybe a conversation to have for the summer, though, when promotion has either been won or lost. Talks will be shelved and Berardi’s landmark of 150 appearances will only be reflected on swiftly.

Focus now turns to Cardiff City next weekend, where Leeds have the opportunity to take another step towards their collective goal of delivering something Berardi has been working towards since walking through the door in 2014.