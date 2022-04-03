92% passing accuracy: The Swansea City man who made a big impact in win at Cardiff

Swansea City made history when they beat Cardiff on Saturday, doing the double over their rivals for the first time in over 100 years.

It was a much needed three points for the Swans an even better display in which their clinical nature was coupled with complete control in the game.

The dominant win should serve as a catalyst for the rest of the season, with Swansea hoping to grab some momentum heading into next season under Russell Martin.

Every derby game is met with nervousness from everyone associated, so to be this convincing is a testament to the players and coaching staff for deploying the right mentality and game plan.

One of those players who thrived in this fixture was Michael Obafemi. He was a constant danger as the sole man up front for the Swans and he gave the Bluebirds plenty to think about in this game.

The forward topped a good, all round display with a brace as he proved pivotal in Swansea taking the three points home.

He scored with both of his shots on target, showing how clinical he is becoming under Martin with six goals in six games.

He had just 18 touches of the ball showcasing how important his movement was to be on the end of the passes to score the goals he did. It also shows how well Swansea function as a creative unit in the final third with Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson giving Obafemi plenty of supply.

Obafemi also posted a 92% passing accuracy, giving his teammates a reliable source going forwards. There are times when forwards can long periods without the ball and switch off, but that wasn’t the case with Obafemi.

All in all, he was clinical in front of goal and tidy with his passing when he needed to be helping Swansea push up the pitch more.

He’s taken time to get going this season and with nine goals to his name in just 12 starts, there’s still a long way to go for the 21 year-old.

