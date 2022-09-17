92% pass accuracy: The Swansea City man who was a key performer in 3-0 win v Hull City

Swansea City picked up a much-needed 3-0 win over Hull City in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Championship.

The Swans have been lingering towards the bottom end of the second tier after a difficult summer transfer window and supporters’ minds would have been eased with the resounding win over the Tigers.

The visitors have now lost four on the bounce, not scoring in the last three, and will be looking over shoulders after failing to capitalise on the promise that they showed in the first month or so of the campaign.

Michael Obafemi has been taken out of the side in recent weeks, somewhat down to the uncertainty around his future in the closing exchanges of the window and that has increased the side’s reliance on Joel Piroe’s performances at the top of the pitch.

The Dutchman stepped up in style for the Swans against Hull and he is the focus of our latest performance in numbers piece…

Ryan Manning and Luke Cundle’s finishes did the hard work for getting the Swans over the line in what was a slightly frustrating afternoon for Piroe, unable to find the net from several opportunities but most importantly he remained patient.

Piroe was the focal point to the Swans’ press and that effort paid dividends in the 85th minute when the 23-year-old intercepted Tobias Figueiredo’s wayward pass and calmly stabbed home his fourth league goal of the season.

As per WhoScored, Piroe had six shots in the match which demonstrates how involved he was, taking on greater responsibility with Obafemi out of the side, and posted a pass accuracy of 92%.

The second statistic is almost more impressive considering how much harder Piroe has to work to find space up against three Hull centre backs, and the ability he possesses when receiving the ball in tight areas.

Swansea are a possession-based team and will often find Piroe in attempts to recycle the ball, but considering the role he takes on in the side, that number is one that will please his manager.

Piroe received a WhoScored rating of 8.09 as he continues to be one of Russell Martin’s most dependable players, even in the absence of regular chance creation in South Wales.