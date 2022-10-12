91.3% passing accuracy: A look at how Samuel Bastien has settled in at Burnley so far

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley underwent, and are continuing to undergo, somewhat of a rebuild.

With new boss Vincent Kompany at the helm, the club are currently sitting fourth in the Championship, with the Clarets making a whopping 16 signings be it transfers, frees or loans.

One of those new arrivals was midfielder Samuel Bastien, who was signed from Belgian side Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

Having put pen to paper on a three year deal at Turf Moor, we thought we’d take a quick look at how the 26-year-old has settled in at the club so far.

To do so, we used some numbers on the midfielder’s performances so far, as per Wyscout.

How has he settled in?

Bastien certainly appeared to settle in quickly at Turf Moor, starting the clubs first four league matches of the season.

However, since then, the 26-year-old has not started a league match, appearing to fall down Vincent Kompany’s midfield pecking order.

Nevertheless, it is interesting to look at the statistics behind his performances so far.

Indeed, it does look as though he has fit right in comparing his numbers from this season to last.

Quiz: 14 questions about Burnley’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 WHO DID THE CLUB BEAT ON THE OPENING DAY OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON? WATFORD HUDDERSFIELD

Looking at his passing numbers, for example, we can see that the 25-year-old is receiving more passes at Burnley per 90 (29.37) than he was last season (18.68) and is then moving the ball on with a greater accuracy and more frequency, too.

That is because he is averaging 36.01 passes per 90 at the moment with a 91.3% passing accuracy, whereas these numbers at Standard Liege were 29.26 per 90 and 87.6% respectively.

Bastien is also averaging a similar number of duels, (15 per 90 at Burnley, 16.2 last season), and still not taking many shots (1.26 per 90 at Burnley. 1.09 per 90 last season).

Indeed, the only area that appears to be down from last season is his recovery numbers.

At Standard Liege last season, the 25-year-old managed 5.97 recoveries per 90, whereas at Burnley, he is averaging just 3.57 per 90.

It is still early days, and these numbers are therefore taken from a small sample size, however, it does appear that the 25-year-old has fit in well at Turf Moor.

The challenge for the Belgian now is to try and force his way back into Vincent Kompany’s starting lineup.