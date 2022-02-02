90% pass success: The Millwall player that caught the eye v Preston following Gary Rowett’s criticism

Though the same old attacking issues reared their head against Preston North End last night, Millwall can be happy with the defensive display they produced in the goalless draw at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side were unable to keep a clean sheet in their first four games in 2022 but have now kept two on the bounce – though they were aided by Bart Bialkowski’s right-hand post as it kept Ben Whiteman’s firmly struck penalty out.

Speaking after last night’s game, Rowett said he was “really pleased about” the back to back defensive shutouts and hailed the backline’s response to his past criticism.

No player was more deserving of his praise after the 0-0 draw with Preston than Jake Cooper, who started in the middle of the back three and dealt with everything that came his way while ensuring that the visitors’ forwards were forced to feed off scraps.

The three strikers used by Ryan Lowe – starters Emil Riis and Ched Evans and substitute Cam Archer – all offered different challenges but Cooper’s all-around performance ensured none of them were able to really trouble Bialkowski.

Starting Evans looked to given Preston an aerial outlet but the 26-year-old was unflappable in denying them in that area – winning all five of his aerial duels last night (Wyscout).

He was strong on the floor as well and read play well to ensure that often dangers were extinguished before they could emerge – finishing with a defensive duel success of 86%, a sliding tackle success rate of 100% as well as eight interceptions and 14 ball recoveries.

Cooper was certainly not afraid to put his foot through the ball when the situation demanded it, as his three clearances illustrate, but he impressed in possession as well for the Lions.

With Preston setting up to be strong defensively, the centre-back saw a lot of the ball and distributed it nicely – receiving 47 passes (the joint-most of any Championship game this season) and connecting with 56 of his 62 attempted passes (an eye-catching success rate of 90%).

The way that Lowe’s side set up meant there was space to drive into and Cooper was more than happy to accept that invitation by bringing the ball out from the back, as his four progressive runs (the most he’s made in a game this season) show.

He was not, however, able to offer the threat in the opposition box that he so often can from set-pieces but that speaks more to Millwall’s lack of opportunities than his own shortcomings.

In previous seasons and past transfer windows, the 26-year-old has been hailed as one of the division’s more impressive centre-backs and a potential target for other sides but though the talk has been much quieter in 2021/22, last night’s display showed what an asset he remains to Rowett and the Lions.